KickToken [new] (KICK) Hits Market Cap of $15.90 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00049877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.85 or 0.00883245 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,496,890,682 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

