Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 378,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.24% of Kilroy Realty worth $94,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

