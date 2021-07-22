KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $575,011.11 and $87,014.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00888875 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,042,467,650 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.