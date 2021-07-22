Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$200.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KXS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at C$8,894,343.73.

KXS traded up C$0.75 on Thursday, reaching C$164.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,726. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$124.05 and a 1 year high of C$224.98. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 546.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.12.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

