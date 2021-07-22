Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$163.78 to C$225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s previous close.

KXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$200.50.

Shares of TSE:KXS traded up C$0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$164.63. 18,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,723. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 546.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$150.12. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$224.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$73.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,894,343.73.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

