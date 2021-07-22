Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$225.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KXS. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$200.50.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of TSE:KXS traded up C$0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$164.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,726. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$124.05 and a 12 month high of C$224.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 546.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$150.12.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$73.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.90, for a total value of C$226,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at C$12,421,484.40.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.