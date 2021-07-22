Kinder Morgan, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.24.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.