Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Mizuho

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 686,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,748 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,914,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

