Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Has $7.01 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting makes up about 2.4% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of FTI Consulting worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of FCN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.56. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

