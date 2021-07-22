Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.99 Million in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,976,000.

Get Levere alerts:

NASDAQ LVRAU traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.