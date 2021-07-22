Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth about $5,446,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,454,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLBLU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

