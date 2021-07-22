Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000. Colicity comprises approximately 1.4% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

OTCMKTS COLIU traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 106,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,559. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

