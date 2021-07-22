Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.54

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.63, with a volume of 937819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.75.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Insiders have sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

