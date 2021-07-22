Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $168.04 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

