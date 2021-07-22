Kira Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $509,502.00 (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kira Network has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Kira Network has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $509,502.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kira Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00105099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00141551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,334.76 or 1.00215583 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Kira Network Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

