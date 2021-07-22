Kirby (KEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

