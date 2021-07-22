Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $12,418,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 1,754,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

