KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Lowered by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 3.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.30. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

