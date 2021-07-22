KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of KLA worth $45,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

