KLA (KLAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. KLA has set its Q4 2021 guidance at 3.470-4.350 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $3.47-4.35 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

