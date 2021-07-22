KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Up 2.9% This Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $118.07 million and $18.83 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $15.17 or 0.00046462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00143731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,643.26 or 0.99992959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

