Kleros Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Kleros has traded 30% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $73.33 million and $3.31 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00250808 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

