KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,964 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.70% of KLX Energy Services worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,042,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

KLXE opened at $6.58 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $58.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.40.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $172,469.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

