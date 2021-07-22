Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,940,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,620,000 after buying an additional 3,944,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,463,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,591,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,464,000 after purchasing an additional 311,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

