Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Trading Up 2.9%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.35.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.