Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $82.67 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.00300687 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00118500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00149901 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006798 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,871,368 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.