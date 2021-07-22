KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KNYJY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.95. 15,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.93. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

