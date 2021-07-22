Konomi Network (KONO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.60 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $985,353.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

