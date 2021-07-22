Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $541.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report sales of $541.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $538.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $344.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $33,384,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after acquiring an additional 382,043 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

