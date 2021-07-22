Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

