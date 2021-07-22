Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Kornit Digital worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $125.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.31 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

