Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $140.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $125.64 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 598.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

