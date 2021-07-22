Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $142.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $125.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.31 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,832,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

