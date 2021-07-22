K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €12.12 ($14.26). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €11.76 ($13.84), with a volume of 2,045,507 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.42.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

