KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Commerzbank raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY stock remained flat at $$7.01 on Thursday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

