KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.58% of KT worth $96,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KT during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

KT stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.