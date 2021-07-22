KuCoin Token Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $786.24 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.81 or 0.00030073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.78 or 0.00884934 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

