Kush Finance Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $186,950.83 and approximately $202.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00105876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00142655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,383.53 or 0.99994584 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,130 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars.

