Kwikswap Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,366.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $303,098.03 and $15,366.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006262 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,272,613 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

