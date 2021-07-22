Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Price Tops $1.29 (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00004002 BTC on exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $264.90 million and $38.67 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.62 or 0.00850810 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

KNC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network . Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Trading

