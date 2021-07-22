Laboratory Co. of America (LH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post earnings of $5.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LH opened at $277.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.65. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

