Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $634.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.