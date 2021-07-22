Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Lamar Advertising worth $24,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.