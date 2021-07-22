Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 176.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NYSE:LW opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.