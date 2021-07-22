Lamden Price Tops $0.0457 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $73,257.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

