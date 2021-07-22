Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

LSGOF opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.48.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

