Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lands’ End traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lands’ End by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Lands’ End by 9.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

