Largo Resources’ (LGO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

LGO stock traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.31. 82,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,290. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$22.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 137.86.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$50.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 1.8890526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Largo Resources news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

