Largo Resources’ (LGO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
LGO stock traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.31. 82,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,290. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$22.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 137.86.
In other Largo Resources news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.
Largo Resources Company Profile
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.