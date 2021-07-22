Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Trading Down 4.7%

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 2,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 129,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $975.65 million and a P/E ratio of 79.94.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

