Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

